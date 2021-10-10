Continued embarassment
I have wondered what "Truth to Power" really looks like, and now I know. When the Grand Traverse County officials chose to not extend the employment contract with Dr. Michael Collins they showed just how petulant, pompous and petty they could be.
When Dr. Collins said that the board "has crossed the line from illogical opinion to irresponsibility," it was the truth and they couldn't bear it. What a tragic end to an exemplary, dedicated career of service to the people of Grand Traverse County by Dr. Collins. What an embarrassment the board is to their citizens.
Jane Tarnecki
Bear Lake