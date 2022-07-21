Vote for program to preserve farmland
On Aug. 2, Peninsula Township voters have an opportunity to continue the good work of our successful Purchase of Development Rights Program by voting to reinstate the PDR millage.
This 100-percent voluntary program pays farmers the value of their development rights, creating a permanent conservation easement on land the farmers continue to own and farm, while reducing the kind of residential development that decimates farming in many communities.
Please join me in preserving working farmland, open space, scenic views and the rural character of our Peninsula in perpetuity, protecting and maintaining our quality of life.
Vote “yes” for PDR!
Susan Tarczon
Traverse City
Rescue averts trouble
Recently, my wife and I were driving from Traverse City to Frankfort. We were on the very busy South Airport Road near Cass when our car engine suddenly went stone-cold dead … on a set of railroad tracks!
Three groups of Good Samaritans came to our rescue:
1. A young couple in a black SUV stopped and tried to help me push our car off the tracks — to no avail.
2. After calling 911, two Michigan State Police units came quickly to the scene and, while securing our safety, called a local tow truck.
3. A Brickyard tow truck came soon after and towed our car (and us) to the nearby dealership.
Disaster averted, thanks to the amazing and timely Good Samaritans whose names I still don’t know.
Rick Rodes
Frankfort
