My choice for District 7
I'm a Republican on Old Mission Peninsula. I urge you to vote for TJ Andrews for District 7 county commissioner.
TJ is an honors law graduate with assistant attorney general experience in Michigan and Texas. She has 20 years of successful litigation at the state and federal level for clean air, energy and water.
She would bring new leadership and broad experience to the commission. She is articulate and understands how to leverage state and federal dollars and programs. She will bring new energy to focus the commission on critical issues.
Join me and vote for TJ Andrews.
David D. Taft
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.