Library is vital
I wanted to say how valuable the Traverse Area District Library is to our family. They do so much to serve our community, and have even mercifully stopped late fees for children's books (you know how important this is when you have kids that hide things in the strangest places!) We know that librarians who serve the community have parts of their job that they did not prepare for, such as administering Narcan and having to monitor intoxicated patrons.
There have been times when I am alone with my two daughters in the parking lot of the library and feel unsafe. One time, a man was yelling at someone on the phone screaming profanities.
Another time, a man walked up behind me as I was putting my books in the hatchback and asked me for a cigarette, and muttered the F-word when I told him I did not smoke. I recently saw a security guard that is patrolling the library but it is only on until 6 p.m., when the library closes at 8 p.m. I think having security in the evening at a place that specifically caters to children is vital.
Colleen Swartz
Beulah
