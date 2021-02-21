Engage with a vote
Although FishPass supporters assume it will be successful, it is a unique experiment and most such first-time experiments fail. If this experiment fails, who will pay to restore the FishPass to parkland? Hope for the best; prepare for the worst.
The Great Lakes Fishery Commission is not a good communicator. The online FishPass documentation does not address the possible restoration, nor have I received a response from them to this question. Their monthly newsletter hasn't been updated since last June, and their communications with Judge Thomas Power seem to have been ambiguous or deceptive.
A public vote on parkland disposal would seem to satisfy their professed desire for community engagement.
Fred Swartz
Traverse City