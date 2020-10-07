Supporting O'Neil for state rep.
I support Dan O’Neil for state representative because he is the only candidate who has taken a stance on protecting our beautiful natural resources that we have here in northern Michigan.
Dan supports shutting down Line 5, which is an environmental disaster just waiting to happen. Dan believes that our state representative should be the leading voice in the state on the environment and I agree. It’s time to stop politicians who sell out our region’s natural beauty in order to put big money into their pockets.
Vote for Dan O’Neil by absentee or on Nov. 3.
Nancy Swartz
Traverse City
