Proposed law would help protect families from rental discrimination
The Housing Choice Voucher Program, also called Section 8, is a program that provides certain low-income families with a “voucher" through which the government pays part – or all – of the family’s rent directly to a landlord.
When I was a case manager, I observed the brutal reality of rental discrimination firsthand. One day, I would be celebrating with folks getting approval for Section 8 voucher as a clear sign that their family would be escaping homelessness soon. The next day, I’d hear they were rejected because, although they had adequate income from their Section 8 voucher, that income wasn’t from an employer.
In response to situations like this, a package of three bills — Michigan Senate Bills 205, 206, 207 — were introduced to the Michigan Senate on March 3 by Sen. Mary Cavanagh, D-Redford Charter Township. These bills will ensure that people who receive housing subsidies or vouchers aren’t discriminated against because of where the money comes from.
If the government goes through the effort to provide about 53,000 Michigan families with rental assistance, obviously landlords should, at the very least, not refuse their money. If you'd like to support these bills, write to your local newspaper and make your voice heard.
Nicholas Swallon
Lake Orion
