U.S. needs a unified response
Vice President Mike Pence’s recent visit to Traverse City is an opportunity to look at the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a physician, I worry every day that a COVID-19 outbreak might happen in our community. In the past six months, 180,000 Americans have died. Today, my colleagues in healthcare still don’t have enough masks and tests.
As the head of the Coronavirus Task Force, Mr. Pence has covered up the scale of this administration’s failures. He admits he wants political convenience to overrule science in school reopenings. He lied when he said on June 26 that the United States had “flattened the curve.” A week later, about 1,000 people were dying daily from COVID-19.
In the absence of national leadership, states have been forced to step in with limited resources. Local health agencies don’t have enough contact tracers. The federal government has repeatedly encouraged all schools to hold in-person learning, making our teachers and students the guinea pigs in an experiment doomed to fail. COVID-19 doesn’t recognize county lines or state borders, and it requires a unified federal response. Without one, Americans will continue to experience pain and suffering from this pandemic.
Elizabeth Suminski
Williamsburg
