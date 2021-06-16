Bluff road won't fix itself
In the recent article about the Bluff Road closure, the Road Commission's engineers said parts of the road have not "self-stabilized.”
Common sense will tell you that it will never do that until the forces causing the instability are eliminated, such as the water from the upland springs is collected and redirected.
In 2018 the members of the Mission Hills HOA noticed there was erosion along their shoreline and apprised the manager of the Road Commission at that time. Then Road Commission Manager Jim Cook refused to look into the situation saying the Commission would take care of it when it became a real problem.
In January 2020 the Road Commission closed the road. GTCRC Manager Brad Kluczynski said, “At this point, due to the elevation and weather we have not been able to make an assessment of that section of road.” Peninsula Township offered to launch one of the Township Fire Department's boats to transport a qualified GTRC person to assess the situation immediately, but Kluczynski did not respond.
It's time for the Road Commission to take the steps necessary to restore this important road and not wait for it to heal itself.
Edward Stych
Traverse City