Stop these games that simulate killing
In 2019, the Record-Eagle ran the story "Nerf nuisance 'Assassin' players with dart guns raise concerns."
I’m not alone in my outrage that children in our community are joyfully engaged in an activity that simulates them systematically hunting and killing one another. How many children need to be shot and killed by other children before we say: "Enough is enough!"?
As a teacher in Traverse City, I take this issue to heart and, when I go out for recess with my students and discover foam "bullets" littering our parks, my heart breaks.
Let's put aside the abhorrent reality of children enthusiastically pretending to murder other children and consider that these brightly colored foam objects pose a threat to wildlife and to our Great Lakes ecosystem. These so-called "microplastics" also could be mistaken for candy and swallowed by a small child.
Furthermore, I am horrified that those in our community would put our police officers in a position where they might have to determine whether someone is brandishing a weapon or just playing a game.
Enough is enough.
We all have a responsibility to set boundaries, and model what is acceptable and what is not. When children in our country are gunning down one another in our schools, we cannot accept children in our community pretending to do the same.
Please do your part to end to this abhorrent activity before it's too late.
Treenen Sturman
Traverse City
