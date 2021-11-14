Support short-term rental owners
Disgruntled, un-American folks despise people who support short term rental (STR) and basic property rights. You should support Michigan House and Senate bills 4722 and 446.
STR supporters represent economic progress and beautifying cities, townships and counties. These unwavering, positive people are what America is built on. They donate, support and create.
The House and Senate bills protect property rights. The bills exist because the sharing economy brought new business models that are harder for local leaders to grasp. These bills help community leaders protect original American rights. Basic rights are attacked by unhinged, closet philosophers who bombard local government employees with petty issues, painting the world in fear and negative arguments about STR. They steal government employees' time away from building cities, townships and counties.
STR has been in Michigan for decades. It adds venues for travelers. Responsible owners increase neighborhood values as they care for their property — they get ratings. There are some bad apples among renters or owners. Local ordinances and opportunities to call the police exist if there is a true issue.
Stop unfounded “what if” arguments about STR. Save America from destructive people. The STR concept is America.
Call your reps to support bills 4722 and 446 and protect your property rights for generations.
Beate Stumpe
Manistee