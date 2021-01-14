Enabling sedition and terrorism
Congress met Jan. 6 to perform its constitutional duty of accepting Electoral College results, which certified Joe Biden's win in the presidential election. Insurrectionists stormed the Capitol and interrupted this process. Earlier that day, President Donald Trump vowed to "never concede." This inflammatory rhetoric incited protesters to overrun the Capitol, assaulting one of our nation's greatest symbols of democracy
Merriam-Webster defines "sedition" as "incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority." Congressman Jack Bergman, 100-plus GOP House members and GOP senators enabled the president in this crime. They objected to the Electoral College, claiming election malfeasance while offering no supporting evidence. Local and state election officials rejected these claims. So has former Attorney General William Barr, the nation's top election security official. Throngs of state and federal judges, several Trump appointees, dismissed lawsuits alleging fraud based on lack of evidence. The Supreme Court twice declined to hear baseless claims. Congressman Bergman ignored this (as did Cerone and Gillman in statements to the Record-Eagle).
Congressman Bergman took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution, yet he moved to object without evidence. He enabled President Trump's behavior, leading to domestic terrorism. His objection represents an attempt to disenfranchise American voters. He betrayed constitutional trust. He should resign as our representative.
Robert Stuber
Traverse City