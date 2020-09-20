Front Street closure helped keep TC open
Traverse City officials should consider resuming the closure of Front Street to vehicular traffic through October (and perhaps the winter). This closure has allowed businesses to survive by expanding their operations in a safe, socially distant manner. It also has provided a safe setting for people to visit and patronize downtown merchants. Vehicle traffic patterns in the downtown area have adapted to the closure without major disruption.
The Front Street closure has provided spatial mitigation to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission while allowing merchants to survive during these challenging times.
Opening Front Street to vehicles may very well have the opposite effect: pedestrian traffic will once again be concentrated on the sidewalks and outdoor seating at a social distance will be limited, both of which may increase the risk of coronavirus transmission.
And if people are not comfortable with what they may perceive to be a higher risk environment, they are not as likely to come to the downtown. Extending the Front Street closure would be a positive step contributing to both our public health and the economic health of our downtown.
Bob Stuber
Traverse City
