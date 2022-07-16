Gun violence
If we can at least harden the parade routes and arm the marching bands, oh and blockade our schools and reinforce doors and lower the age that “good guys with guns” can get more guns with high magazines so that we can move beyond our thoughts and prayers… just so that Republican politicians can continue to accept NRA blood money for their political campaigns… Oh good God… Why. Do. We. Accept. This?
Beryl Striewski
Traverse City
