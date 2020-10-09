Support Hogan for GT board
Join me in voting for Melissa Hogan for District 3 for the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners. Melissa has spent 12 years as a Munson physician’s assistant and is a highly-regarded professional. This hard-working mom understands today’s decisions affect the generations of tomorrow.
She envisions making the board represent the community’s needs. She’d like the new Senior Center to become a reality. She wants us to protect our lakes and environment, not Enbridge. She will guide us through the pandemic by using her expertise and the principles of science.
She can lead us into the future. Vote your values; vote for Melissa Hogan.
Beryl Striewski
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.