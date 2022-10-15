Ensure reproductive rights
Reaffirm the right all should have – to choose
When I heard that the Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade, I was struck by the feeling that I had suddenly become a second-class citizen in my own country. I was less than others because, biologically, I was able to become pregnant.
Proposal 3 will reaffirm that I am a resident of this state with rights to my morality, my body, my safety and my medical health care. Because pregnancy is an unpredictable and complicated human process, obstetricians must have the options to help their patients in a myriad of unique situations. Vote yes on Proposal 3.
Beryl Striewski
Traverse City
