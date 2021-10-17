Unacceptable risk
The California oil spill is thousands of miles away from the Straits of Mackinac. It foreshadows the monumental disaster that a leak from Line 5 can cause. It was less than 3,000 barrels of oil. Experts estimate a spill from Line 5 could be anywhere from 58,000 to 62,025 barrels. (Street 2017; Meadows, 2018; Richardson, 2018)
Enbridge estimates of a potential spill have been downsized from 8,583 (2014) to 4,500 barrels (2015). These numbers are based on a scenario where leak detection is immediate and human response is flawless. These reactions have not been seen in previous oil spills from Enbridge pipelines (Kalamazoo River spill).
Imagine a spill 20X larger than the California spill affecting some 700 miles of coastline of Lakes Michigan and Huron. The shorelines of Mackinac Island, St. Ignace, Mackinac City, Bois Blanc Island, Les Cheneaux islands, along with the Canadian shoreline of Georgian Bay covered with oil. There would be no drinking water, no wastewater plants operational, ground wells contaminated, wetlands destroyed, birds covered in oil, fish habitat destroyed. Shipping through the Straits would be halted. Business at a standstill. An environmental and economic disaster of unimaginable proportions.
It’s an unacceptable risk. Shut Line 5 down.
Gary Street
Brutus