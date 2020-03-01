We're a community
I thought we were better than this. According to Klaus Lehrer, "Political business," Feb. 19, we should boycott all businesses that have a different political view. Webster's Dictionary says a bigot is "a person who is intolerant toward those holding different opinions." That definition fits many on the Left. Have we stooped so low nowadays, that we can't agree to disagree and still live as human beings?
We all depend on one another to prosper. As a community, it's the small mom and pop stores that drive our economy. How can we not support any business that offers a service or product that will benefit us individually? This attitude is just plain wrong. What's next, "your child is smarter than mine" or "I don't like your religion?"
In my opinion, I may not like your candidate, your party or your way of life. But, as they say, "that's not my circus and not my monkey." I can get along with almost anyone, just treat me with the respect that you desire and deserve. It's not a "them vs. us" kind of world. If it was, we would not accomplish anything in this country.
Fred Stoye
Traverse City
