Don't tear down history, learn from it
Over the last six months, we have seen the world change. In many cases, for the worse.
The left, Democrats, BLM, Antifa have been the most ignorant of the causes of much of our disturbing actions. In one word, it's history. They have forgotten their past.
It is wrong to condemn past events with today's morality. We don't know what was in the minds of past historical figures — Columbus, Jefferson, Lincoln, even Washington — but they did what they considered proper for their time. Columbus didn't say “let's find the a new world and kill all the inhabitants." Slavery wasn't invented in our New World; it had been going on for generations — both in the New World and across other parts of the world. Republicans were founded because of slavery and their desire to abolish it. The Democratic Party was the party of slavery, segregation and birthing the KKK.
We are not a perfect union. But it is true that if we don't learn from our past we will repeat it. So, leave the statues up, learn from them; it is our history. Stop blaming one group for all of our problems. We are still a nation of laws — obey them.
Fred Stoye
Traverse City
