In over their heads
Almost two months in, the new administration is in over their heads. With open borders, untold thousands are entering the U.S. with no skills, unchecked illnesses and massive drain of our resources. There are millions of legal citizens and veterans out of work; why are we allowing others to waltz in and compete? With thousands of homeless on the streets, why are we building portable shelters for undocumented immigrants first?
We were energy independent; now there are tens of thousands out of work in energy and now the price of gas is up more than 20 percent. The recently-passed COVID relief bill spends only 10 percent on virus-related problems. The rest, Democrat pork. The new House Resolution 1 will radically change how we vote. Do we need people voting who have no form of identification given? This is ripe for more massive fraud.
The media will continue to shield the administration's disastrous policies and hide them from the public scrutiny. Cancel culture is attacking American institutions, people and history. Media giants are taking away First Amendment rights of many people. Is our Second Amendment next?
Are we better off — hardly. We must stand up for our rights and let our concerns be known.
Fred Stoye
Traverse City