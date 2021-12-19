Enforce existing gun laws
With the recent shooting sill in the headlines, there are many factors that most gun grabbers fail to believe. I respect guns. I hunt and target practice often. I respect the weapon as a tool, not as instrument of death. I hunt for meat not for sport.
There are many laws on the books. The overwhelming majority of gun owners respect and follow these laws. There were more than 500,000 Michigan hunters in the woods recently and not one mass shooting was reported. Statistics say there are at least 10 million hunters with firearms every year. Yet, there are no mass shootings and very few injuries. So, where is the problem?
Some people are too quick to blame the gun but refuse to blame the person holding the gun. A gun needs to have a person to pull the trigger to discharge. There are more than enough laws on the books, if only they were enforced. Chicago is a prime example: 1,000 murders this year in a city of very strict laws.
Let’s put blame where it belongs, on the person using the gun. Stop blaming the gun. Enforce the laws on the books.
Fred Stoye
Traverse City