Ask this: Are you better off today?
The only question one should ask before the coming election is: Are you better off than you were two years ago? The answer is a resounding NO.
There is record inflation, record gas prices, wide-open borders with millions crossing illegally, a dramatic increase in crime, we have lost our energy independence, questions about the efficacy of the COVID vaccination, untold number of vaccine-related complications, the “Inflation Reduction Act” that doesn’t address our problems, money being spent by Washington that we don’t have and the need to borrow it from China, increased food prices, increased building costs, the rise of mortgage rates – and much more.
Republicans may not be the total answer to solve these problems, but we know that Democrats are the cause. This is their doing, even though they try to blame it on Trump and the Republicans.
The Dems have no plan to help our citizens; they can only blame Trump and Trump's supporters.
Don’t be fooled by their rhetoric. The only way we can undo many of these problems is to vote them out of office.
Look at the facts and don’t believe the mainstream media spin. It has been wrong so many times in recent years.
Fred Stoye
Traverse City
