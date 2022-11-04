Ensure reproductive rights for all
The United States Supreme Court's overturning Roe v. Wade is an ominous first step toward government exercising control over women’s bodies.
This decision is the groundwork for extremist interest groups everywhere to try to deny women access to reproductive health care services – and much more. Denying women, and men, access to birth control is already in their sights.
We must vote to ensure women’s rights to privacy and control over their own bodies without the interference of a right-wing dominated Legislature standing between a woman and her doctors.
I strongly recommend men and women alike vote yes on Proposal 3.
James Storey
Traverse City
