Postal problems persist
In response to Jan. 21 Record-Eagle U.S. Postal Service article. I'm a township treasurer. This year I have received more tax bills returned as "undeliverable as addressed,” "insufficient address,” "unable to forward” and "unclaimed.” I have called taxpayers to verify addresses, I have re-mailed these bills back out to the same address and not one has been returned.
I had a taxpayer call me as he received his payment back. He said it was hand stamped as incorrect address, he read me the address that he sent it to. It was correct. I informed him to take it to the Post Office on Barlow Street and tell them that this was the correct address (so he wouldn't have to pay postage again). The next day I received his payment.
I went to the post office in Fife Lake and complained many times and asked them what I could do. They informed me there isn't anything they could do and there's no one that I can talk to. I mailed tax bills from Fife Lake on Nov. 24 one took until Dec. 14 to reach a Fife Lake address. I've never been given a phone number where I can call and talk to someone.
Constance L. Stone
Union Township Treasurer
Fife Lake