Getting rid of Electoral College not the answer
National Popular Vote is merely an agreement by several states to circumvent our Constitution, ultimately to the disadvantage of other states and voters.
Electoral College is the Constitutional method to elect our president. Changing that would require a Constitutional amendment. That would be very difficult to accomplish. The Electoral College was instituted as part of the Great Compromise in 1787, without which the USA would never have been formed.
National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC) requires states to surrender control of their Electoral College votes to voters of other states. Those votes belong to the citizens of Michigan, not California or New York.
Imagine this hypothetical scenario:
We have a candidate from Michigan running for president. This candidate is overwhelmingly popular. We, in Michigan vote for this person by a huge margin — 70%. However, large states vote for a different candidate. Since we have joined NPVIC, our Electoral College votes would be cast for their candidate, not the one we voted for. Their guy wins. Now imagine that the race was very close. Our 15 Electoral College votes would have made a huge difference. If they had been cast as we had voted; our guy would have won.
Now tell me how our votes count under NPVIC? Answer: They don't.
Our Electoral College votes belong to the United States.
Let’s keep it that way.
Tom Stillings
Kewadin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.