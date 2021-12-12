It could happen here
The truth of Brendan Quealy's sad, defeated words in his Dec. 2 column is painful but undeniable. There is no other way to say it: in America we are more concerned with protecting our right to own guns than we are in protecting the lives of our children.
We talk about mental health. We talk about gun safety. We talk about school security. We go though excruciating mental gymnastics all in an effort to keep our precious guns. We choose to attempt the impossible rather than admit our ongoing failure. Change is hard.
Fine, keep your guns. Lock them up tight. Tell yourself that your children are safe, that there isn't a child in their school being bullied right now, online or in person, a child who is neglected at home, a child who wants justice or worse, revenge. Tell yourself that it can't happen here, in beautiful, peaceful Traverse City.
And then when it happens and we are standing over their graves, tell yourself that it wasn't the gun that did it.
Jeff Stewart
Interlochen