Praise for county commissioner
County Commissioner Darryl Nelson — an incumbent presently running for re-election to the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners – is a local prominent business owner, native to Traverse City.
He is a longtime ski patrol member who is always willing to render medical assistance anywhere and any time the need arises. He is actively involved in various events and functions in our community. Often, he is seen attending as well as presenting county updates at the Acme Township board meetings. He cares deeply about growth issues in the county, the opportunities that affect it, and those that may be available in the future.
Charles Stevens
Williamsburg
