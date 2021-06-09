Combination plan for Elmbrook
Developers are seeking to build apartments on Elmbrook Golf Course. The current rezoning proposal changes the front one-third of Elmbrook near Hammond Road to high density for apartments while leaving the remaining 150 acres medium density and no plan. The rear two-thirds of Elmbrook is challenged for development due to terrain and vehicle access which makes it perfect to remain a golf course. So why can’t all interested parties be served?
Why not reject the current proposal and work together on one that limits the developer to a specific area for apartments and legally requires them to operate the remaining golf course for a minimum of 10-15 years. East Bay Township needs varied recreational facilities like neighboring townships and surely this tourist town can support a golf course located near the city. This idea addresses the sale of the golf course, the creation of more apartments, the continued operation of the golf course and the legitimate concerns of many residents.
We must be flexible and consider all the needs including the growth of our community. That growth need not eliminate the good things that are already here. That growth must be under our control and not a developer.
Dennis Stevanus
Traverse City