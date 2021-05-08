Elmbrook should stay a golf course
East Bay Township is considering re-zoning Elmbrook Golf Course to high density for apartment development. The proposal is only for the north part next to Hammond Road. The developers tell us that golf courses are not doing well financially and Elmbrook will sell to a developer eventually.
I think that we as a community should be looking for how we are managing our green spaces and where we draw the line for development. A golf course should be profitable in this tourist town, but if that is a challenge, then we should look into making it a municipal course.
We need to look farther into the future than our “long-term plans,” which we seem to discard every few years. We should work harder at preserving the established breaks in our growth potential and realize what we have. Elmbrook should stay a golf course.
Dennis Stevanus
Traverse City