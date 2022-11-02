State shows progress in clean energy sector
A new report from Clean Jobs Midwest shows Michigan is making huge gains in clean energy industry jobs. In particular, the advanced auto industry — developing and manufacturing electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrids — saw a job growth increase of 22% over the past year in the state.
According to the report, which focused on sectors like energy efficiency, solar, wind, electrical grids, and advanced auto manufacturing, 120,000 Michiganders were employed in the clean energy sector at the end of 2021. This was an increase of 5% over 2020 and a clear indication that jobs lost during the pandemic are being regained.
Growth is not expected to slow. The recent passage in Congress of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and the Inflation Reduction Act sends billions to the states to support U.S.-made electric vehicles, bolsters domestic wind and solar energy production through tax incentives, and invests in the electrical grid to make it resilient for years to come. Add on top of that new roads, bridges, tunnels, ports and rail lines, and the forecast for job growth looks strong.
Michigan is already seeing the benefits of a clean energy future. Let’s continue to lead the way.
Suzanne Steinrueck
South Haven
