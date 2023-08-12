Don't take words out of context; fact-check them
A Record-Eagle letter on Aug. 6 does what Republican naysayers do: They make false statements.
Everyone needs to get the facts first before promoting or quoting things out of context. Supporting such untruths simply conveys the ignorance of those who do.n Stating falsehoods, purposefully or not, points to poor fact-checking. Do your homework first and strive for the truth.
So check this out: https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-cancer-biden/fact-check-joe-biden-did-not-say-his-administration-cured-cancer-idUSL1N39D27V
"Fact Check – Joe Biden did not say his administration cured cancer"
Biden went on to say, “’If you could do anything at all, Joe, what would you do?’ I said, ‘I’d cure cancer.’ And they looked at me like, ‘Why cancer?’ Because no one thinks we can. That’s why. And we can. We can end cancer as we know it.”
“U.S. President Joe Biden . . . did not claim to have found a cure already.”
Bill Steeves,
U.S. Marine Corps (retired)
Traverse City
