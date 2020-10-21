Important voices for our democracy
Amen to Richard Kelly and Michael Lehnert for their Oct. 16 Record-Eagle op-ed, “The vote to save our democracy.” These senior Marine officers highlight how vital it is for us, as Americans, not political party members, to vote for a new president and replace his like-minded followers in remembrance of our veterans who have protected our democracy that is now at risk.
We need to replace those who support the current administration with those who will abide by their oaths of office and provide the leadership, integrity and trust we Michiganders expect of our representatives at federal and state levels.
Everyone should read “The vote to save our democracy.” This timely, thoughtful and important article gives one pause for thought at a time and in a way that should require each of us to think critically about America, Michigan, and an uncertain future that requires competent governance.
To Richard Kelly and Michael Lehnert: thank you for your moral courage, leadership and willingness to share your heartfelt and deep-rooted concerns for America at this critical time.
Bill Steeves, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired)
Traverse City
