Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 25 kt from the south and highest waves around 4 feet expected. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Manistee to Point Betsie MI, Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI and Point Betsie to Sleeping Bear Point MI. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&