Domestic violence persists
Domestic violence respects no boundaries. Unfortunately, it does not receive the notoriety it deserves since abuse of women is often swept under the rug. Most citizens of Michigan will be shocked to learn that until 1989 a husband could brutally rape his wife repeatedly without criminal penalty. That cultural attitude still persists in many of our courts where the abused wife has been treated as a hardened criminal, rather than victim, for fighting back.
Mission Point Press recently published "I Killed Sam," a novel based on my 1957 defense of a viciously abused wife in Flint who killed her husband to save herself and her 3-year-old daughter from certain death. That case is still relevant since for years our courts have not admitted evidence of abuse as irrelevant to self-defense.
Recent studies estimate there are 175 battered women in Michigan prisons for up to life, who killed to protect themselves and the children from intolerable, life-threatening abuse. The book highlights Michigan’s historical, legal discrimination against women. Justice demands investigation of their cases and, hopefully, numerous pardons.
And please let your legislator know that evidence of marital abuse should be allowed to be entered into the court record.
Robert Steadman
Traverse City
