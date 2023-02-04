Efforts to ban books signal disturbing trend
In recent weeks we have seen an alarming trend in the state of Florida. Its governor, Ronald DeSantis, has been supporting the banning of books and African-American studies programs. These have been singled out differently from similar programs of study of other ethnicities. His stated purpose is elimination of “woke” programs, a political culture-war term having no clear definition, other than racial bias.
We should all be alarmed when people start banning books and programs because of racial and bigoted views. When behaviors like this are tolerated or ignored, we are silently supporting them. Beware! That’s exactly what the Germans allowed in the 1930s, which brought about the Third Reich.
Richard Steadman
Traverse City
