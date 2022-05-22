Contrary to separation
The madness inherent in destroying 50 years of abortion protection is contrary to the fundamental separation of church and state protected by our constitution.
I understand the anti-abortion position is widely held by passionate Americans and they have a right to their religion and position. What is deeply disturbing is codifying their religious doctrine as law. A strong majority of Americans support protection of women’s reproductive freedom and that non-religious position has been supported by our courts for more than 50 years.
Religion has no place in dictating decisions of our courts. The Supreme Court’s draft upending Roe is a perfect example of cowardice supporting Republican political demands to support purely religious dogma. The proposed Roe decision directly defies the Constitution’s separation of church and state.
Trump and his Republican Cult are destroying our country and its constitutionally protected rights. Roe is just the latest blow. Add it to Trump’s continuous lie claiming he won the election and his five thousand other documented lies. His Republican Cult makes sure we continue buried under his smelly garbage. They oppose easier voting. They don’t support our constitution.
I love my country and its constitution. I wish they did.
Robert Steadman
Traverse City
