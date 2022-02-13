Ask voters to decide on Senior Center
The Grand Traverse County commissioners recently voted to spend a $23,000 grant for a “feasibility study” of philanthropic support for a “multi-age” Senior Center. Apparently seniors are not considered important enough for a center dedicated only to them.
The feasibility study of a capital campaign totally disregards a millage election or bond issue. County residents could help build now rather than much later, much more expensively. The county will beg the well off for a multi-use building, rather than asking all county residents to build a new senior center. It would be laughable if it was not a denial of county responsibility to treat senior citizens with respect as voters with special needs.
Will members of the Senior Center Friends or the many who have worked so hard for considerably more than 20 years to build a new senior center, be interviewed? Their opinions are important and relevant.
The Friends obtained estimates of the time required for a capital campaign and were advised it would exceed three years. Construction will cost an additional $3 million to 4 million resulting from that delay. The Friends were right. A millage campaign or bond issue makes much more sense.
Robert Steadman
Traverse City