Honor past promises
I confess it is incomprehensible to me why the Grand Traverse County commissioners have not joyfully joined in the planning and construction of a new Senior Center replacing the current abomination on the bay, as they agreed in 2018.
With seniors’ numbers growing at a rate exceeding any other segment of the population and the reputation of our community as one of the premier retirement sites in the United States, it makes sense to put our best foot forward with a center that, at minimum, matches other centers in the state. How better to serve than building that Senior Center they promised so long ago that affirms Grand Traverse County as the best place to live and retire compared with anywhere else?
I agree that patience is no longer available after more than 20 years of effort and more recent promises from the board that have been forgotten or shamefully disregarded.
The angry demands for recall of members of the board are understandable. The Board of Commissioners has an obligation to this community to step up and build the center they promised on the city’s parkland on the bay, the only site that tells the world seniors are honored here.
Robert Steadman
Traverse City