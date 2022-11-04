Ban can be compared to Prohibition
Making abortion illegal has many comparisons to the legalization of Prohibition with the 18th Amendment to the Constitution in 1920.
In what could be accurately characterized as misplaced “Christian values,” the opposition of a majority of Americans was disregarded. The result? Society figured out ways to violate the law.
A majority of Americans believe that women should be allowed to make all necessary decisions about their own bodies. Banning abortion is introduction of government control legislated by what can be accurately described as primarily older white men.
Legislating a ban on virtually all abortions is already promoting the same societal moves against the law that Prohibition promoted. Women are learning how to violate the law. Organizations are already in place or forming to assist. The internet is providing advice on available approaches and medical information will explode exponentially.
History tells us that society will effectively nullify these laws and legislation will surely follow. Our mothers’, sisters’ and daughters’ decisions will eventually be protected without the necessity of violating these religiously inspired laws.
We should remember, our Constitution requires separation of church and state. Many legislators have forgotten.
Robert Steadman
Traverse City
