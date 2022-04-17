Put a millage to the people
The chairman of the County Board of Commissioners complains that a county-wide millage election would cause the county to pay for a city-owned new senior center.
Since city residents would be voting alongside county residents, the county government will not be funding the building. It would be in the name of the city on city park land, but entirely controlled by the county with a long-term lease and operational contract. The county would have no expense from operation of the senior center not covered by existing millage funds.
There isn’t a legitimate objection to a millage paying for the building and its lease to the county. The continued delay has already cost $2 million from the additional cost of building products. Delay for a capital campaign will cost another $3 million for an incredibly ridiculous cost of $10,500,000 for the center.
Seniors are one third of the county population and have fought long and hard for sensible funding through a millage. We are citizens and volunteers, supporting our community. The city is willing. When will the county join to make our senior center a place of pride and service to seniors? Time and the county are fighting us.
Robert Steadman
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.