No need for well-regulated militia; we've got what we need
Our country fought the revolution against England with the help of armed civilians. The Second Amendment to the Constitution recognized this in 1791.
“A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
We were last attacked by England in 1812. We have no well-regulated civilian militia. Instead, we have the most potent army in the world and each state has its own well-regulated militia: the National Guard.
We effectively banned machine guns for safety and should include assault rifles. We aren't suggesting banning possession of hunting rifles and shotguns. Only idiots claim that assault rifles with virtually unlimited high-velocity bullets are appropriate for hunting game. Advocates for possession of assault rifles support white supremacists who arm with war weapons and, traitorously, see our government as the enemy.
The rotten, insatiably greedy NRA demands unlimited possession of assault rifles. Blatantly funded by the NRA, some Republicans shamefully and hypocritically take the money and support their unlimited possession. Police and civilians, including children, face death everywhere from assault rifles daily yet these legislators say nothing can be done. They should be booted out of office!
Robert Steadman
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.