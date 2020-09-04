Don't take chances
In the middle of September Traverse City Area Public Schools is planning to have all students attend school full time. This will mean students will be enclosed in classrooms with limited ventilation, with elementary children without masks. As the former principal at Glenn Loomis Elementary School, I believe this will endanger the lives of many of the staff and families who will be unnecessarily exposed to this deadly virus. The TCAPS Board of Education is making this decision over Zoom. Apparently they fear personal exposure, and properly so, yet the results of their decision will leave students, parents and grandparents open to exposure. With the number of virus cases on the rise in our area, this is irresponsible.
Putting off full time attendance until at least the second semester will increase the possibility of cures and/or vaccines becoming available. No responsible person has suggested virtual learning is a 100 percent substitute for face-to-face learning, but taking chances with the health of our students, teachers and staff is an almost certain recipe for disaster.
Richard Steadman
Traverse City
