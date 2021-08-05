Be heard on Senior Center location
The proposed new Senior Center on the current bay site has been dismissed by the county for far too long. Seniors need to fight for that location. A senior friend suggested a letter campaign to the county commission. It makes sense. I ask everyone, senior or not including city residents, to write to or call a member of the county commission asking the county to build there. The county agreed by resolution in 2018 to do it and has the money to build, either through the federal American Rescue Fund money or with bonds and its superb credit rating.
Do this for our seniors and most of all, for our community. We are rightfully proud of our community and the present condition of our senior center is an ugly embarrassment for us all. We talk of what a single voter can do. The cumulative effect of us all can move, perhaps, a county commission.
If you believe it worthwhile, flood them with letters, emails or phone calls. Send your letters, emails or phone calls to the commissioners’ email addresses and phone numbers listed on the county website.
Robert A. Steadman
Senior Center Friends
Traverse City