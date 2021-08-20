Consult seniors
I have written the Grand Traverse County commissioners with these thoughts. I’m in favor of having the Senior Center located on the bay, where it has been for many years. The County Commission agreed in 2018 to place a new center at that location. To do otherwise is a breach of trust with the community.
The architect’s plan for a new center building on the bay is exciting. The county has the funds for that building, either through a bond millage or with federal relief funds. Why not build?
Seniors are really upset with the current operation at the bay center. Before, seniors could play multiple card games daily, along with a terrific lunch. Today there is no lunch program and game activities are only provided one day a week. A third of the building is now taken over by office space instead of being used for activities.
The former office is being used as a space for meditation. Since when do seniors go to the center to be alone? They need group settings to help with the loss of loved ones. It is way past time for seniors to be consulted.
I hope the commission will approve.
Richard Steadman
Traverse City