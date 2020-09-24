Don't renew the road millage
The Grand Traverse County Road Commission wants to study building a bridge in the Boardman River Valley, but previous studies conclude it won’t solve traffic problems. This is a $2.5 million folly.
Of equal importance is to get the Road Commission to work with constituents. The commission's relationship with Peninsula Township is so toxic; the township board just voted 6-0 to oppose the road board's millage renewal.
That issue combined with the glaring failure of the Bluff Road collapse show the current system is not working. Time to turn off the money spigot. Vote “no” on the Grand Traverse County Road Commission’s millage request.
Anne Stanton
Traverse City
