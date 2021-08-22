Get the vaccine
In response to Grand Traverse County's resolution to change vaccine messaging distributed by the county health department, encouraging a discussion of the "risks and benefits" of the COVID-19 vaccine: as a local physician caring for patients in the greater Grand Traverse area, I would like to save my patients their precious time and health and say that there is no scenario in which I would not recommend obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine.
To every one of my patients: Get the vaccine!
The straw man argument set forth by the Grand Traverse board is just that; it creates a false narrative that there is a real debate that should take place regarding the risks vs. benefits of the vaccine. The benefits are life saving for our community; please get the vaccine. And to the county board, I implore you to do something productive and stop actively making my job that much harder.
John Stanifer
Traverse City