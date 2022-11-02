Clean Water Act still essential after 50 years
Reprinted in the Record-Eagle, the LA Times op-ed is relevant to all: The Clean Water Act began when Ohio’s Cuyahoga River caught on fire. Today, the whole planet is on fire, yet that is more easily ignored.
Climate, by definition, changes gradually, so more abrupt changes like gas prices are what’s noticed. Democrats are blamed for inflation, a worldwide problem, while the demise of our planet by fire and flood is overlooked for pocketbook issues.
With half the U.S. facing drought, the CWA is under assault when it is needed more than ever. Our Great Lakes are threatened by the failing 70-year-old Canadian Line 5 (which is bent, corroded, struck by anchors) despite a shutdown order. Republicans support fossil fuel infrastructure, like Line 5, stoking gas price fear, despite windfall oil profits.
We hold the future of the planet in our hands today. Water is life. Line 5 must be shut down before it ruptures.
Barbara Stamiris
Traverse City
