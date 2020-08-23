A Great Lakes oil tunnel, for Canada?
Federal and state experts have called the Mackinac Straits the worst place in the nation for an oil pipeline, but oil keeps flowing in Line 5. Enbridge has begun work on a tunnel to replace the damaged line, boring into its bedrock support while the 67-year-old line still carries oil.
Owning an oil tunnel for 99 years is not the future Michigan wants. Enbridge risks the Great Lakes because it's a shortcut east for Canadian oil and because Michigan would pay if Line 5 failed. In July, Enbridge refused to provide Michigan proof of insurance against a spill.
Now, forces of nature may decide the pipeline's fate. In June, Enbridge had to shut down one leg of Line 5 because it somehow shifted, damaging a remedial support. When and how the damage occurred is unknown. But record high water levels destroying Michigan's shorelines, are also at work in the Straits. All 195 supports need an independent assessment.
Fined $6.7M in June for repeated safety violations, Enbridge continues to violate public trust obligations. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer promised to shut down Line 5. It is past time for her to keep that promise and protect the Great Lakes, as only she can.
Barbara Stamiris
Traverse City
