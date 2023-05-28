Degradation of lakebed adds to Line 5 threat
A May 19 statement in the Record-Eagle about the Mackinac Straits’ section of Enbridge Line 5 innocently, but erroneously, states: “There, a 4-mile stretch of Line 5 sits exposed on the lakebed.”
This section of Line 5 no longer “sits … on the lakebed” as was originally intended, because the Straits’ tremendous currents scoured away that bottomland support.
As a result, the pipeline now requires more than 200 remedial support structures to hold it up — structures that ended up causing new problems. A suspended pipeline represents a completely new design, which required, but never received, engineering approval of its new failure modes.
Very little of Line 5 now rests on the lakebed intended to support it. Line 5 sways in the currents, causing bending and vibrational stresses to an already degraded 70-year-old pipeline. Its suspension also makes it more vulnerable to anchor strikes.
Holding up a magnifying glass to one small statement discloses more than this letter can cover.
Read why Line 5 is “the most dangerous pipeline in the world” at https://350wisconsin.org/saving-the-great-lakes/
Barbara Stamiris
Traverse City
