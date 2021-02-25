Double support for Bergman
Really, “Defund Bergman”?
That is the best you could come up with? My uncles Stanley and Joe, longtime Democratic Leelanau County commissioners in the '80s '90s and '00s, would be ashamed at your lack of creativity. My families, Stachnik, Popa, Novak and Czerniak have been here since the '60s, the 1860s. We along with all the other pioneering families that all these roads are named after did a pretty good job (along with our Indigenous brothers and sisters) setting this area up for the success it now enjoys.
But really “defund Bergman." I propose “Refund Bergman." I have decided I gave too little last year to the campaign of retired Lt. General Jack Bergman. I pledge to double whatever I gave before.
Because my congressman who received almost 70 percent of the votes last election needs you vocal minority of the voters in the First Congressional District to relax. So I have voted and promise to vote Jack Bergman into any office he so chooses.
Including president of the United States. I stand with Jack. Thank you for your time.
Todd Stachnik
Maple City