Alleged election fraud
What is more probable?
Scenario 1: A vast conspiracy involving election officials and office holders from both parties, poll workers, judges, news reporters, the Democratic Party and makers of voting systems — risking severe criminal penalties —provided pathways for fraudulent ballots, changed votes, counting ballots multiple times and allowing deceased people to vote. Not a word of these plans was leaked by someone of good conscience. Some of the villains actually hid their complicity by publicly supporting the president. Miraculously, conspirators facilitated astounding numbers of fraudulent votes while successfully balancing totals against voter registrations and poll books.
Scenario 2: State officials faced burdensome demands in running polling sites and counting extraordinary numbers of mail-in ballots during a pandemic. Polling workers were confronted by challengers who arrived expecting to see fraud and perceived events accordingly. Many of these “witnesses” made accusations that went beyond objective scrutiny, also offering questionable presumptions, inferences and misstatements of law or fact that would be inadmissible in a court action.
It is a dangerous situation when tens of millions reflexively believe the statements of one man — a man whose documented falsehoods have reached staggering proportions, a man who can quickly whip people into hysteria with fabricated contentions.
Michael Spry
Traverse City